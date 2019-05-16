Milla Jovovich contro le leggi anti-aborto in Georgia e Alabama
La modella ha raccontato su Instagram la sua interruzione di gravidanza d'urgenza: «È un incubo. Nessuna donna la vuole vivere. Ma dobbiamo batterci perché i nostri diritti siano preservati».
«Non mi piace fare politica e cerco di farlo solo se è davvero necessario. Questa è una di quelle volte. Se qualcuno non vuole continuare a leggere, è stato avvisato». A parlare, anzi a scrivere un lungo post Instagram è l'attrice e modella Milla Jovovich, che ha commentato duramente le nuove restrittivissime leggi anti-aborto approvate in Georgia e Alabama, raccontando per la prima volta la sua esperienza personale sul tema.
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
LA DEPRESSIONE E GLI INCUBI: «HO LAVORATO DURAMENTE PER USCIRNE»
«Io due anni fa ho dovuto sottopormi a un’interruzione di gravidanza d’urgenza. Ero incinta di quattro mesi e mezzo e stavo girando nell’Est Europa. Ho dovuto restare sveglia durante tutta la procedura. È stata una delle esperienze più terribili della mia vita», racconta. «Ho ancora incubi a riguardo. Ero sola e senza nessun aiuto. Quando penso che altre donne possano doverlo fare in condizioni ancora peggiori, e questo a causa di una legge, mi si rivolta lo stomaco», scrive l’attrice. «Io sono precipitata in una spirale di depressione e ho dovuto lavorare duramente per uscirne. Mi sono isolata da tutti, ho cercato di mantenere la forza solo per i miei figli. Per fortuna sono riuscita a ritrovare la strada, senza far ricorso ai farmaci, ma il ricordo di quello che ho passato e di quello che ho perso mi accompagnerà fino al giorno in cui morirò». Questo doloroso racconto per dire a gran voce che sì, «l’aborto è un incubo. Nessuna donna lo vuole vivere. Ma dobbiamo batterci perché i nostri diritti siano preservati e per avere garantita un’interruzione di gravidanza sicura, se ne abbiamo bisogno. Non avevo mai voluto parlare della mia esperienza. Ma non posso più stare in silenzio».
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
Anche Lady Gaga ha criticato duramente sui social la legge sull'aborto dell'Alabama firmata dalla governatrice Kay Ivey definendola uno «scandalo». «La pena è più alta per i medici che per gli stupratori, una farsa», ha twittato la cantante usando gli hashtag #AlabamaAbortionBan e #NoUterusNoOpinion.
I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio. This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 15, 2019
Stessa rabbia, quella dell'attrice premio Oscar Reese Whiterspoon: «Sono fuori di me per i nuovi divieti d'aborto approvati in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Ohio», ha twittato. «Incostituzionale, abominevole. Non possiamo tollerare questo attacco ai diritti fondamentali delle donne». Alyssa Milano, che ha lanciato lo sciopero del sesso contro il divieto di aborto in Georgia con l'hashtag #SexStrike, ha accusato il presidente degli Stati Uniti: «Questa l'agenda anti-diritto di scelta di Trump, è la guerra dei repubblicani alle donne».