⚡️ Work-related gender gaps have not seen any meaningful improvement for 20 years but solutions are clear – says new @ILO report.



⚡️ A Quantum leap for gender equality: For a better future of work for all



Read the report 🔗 https://t.co/mPu6UpB0k2 #WomensDay #ILO100 pic.twitter.com/stIUa16Wz2